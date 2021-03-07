SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 61.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,815,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

