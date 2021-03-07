Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.43 ($31.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SVT traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,237 ($29.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,776. Severn Trent Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,642 ($34.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,298.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,383.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

