Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $274.24 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $274.24 million and approximately $175.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00011121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

