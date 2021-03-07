Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

