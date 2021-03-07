Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,711 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

