Sei Investments Co. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stepan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

