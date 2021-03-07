Sei Investments Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,684 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of BRF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 732,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 285,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

