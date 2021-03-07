Sei Investments Co. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Kaman worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 285,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kaman by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

