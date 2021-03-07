SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.