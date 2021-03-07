Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

