Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €72.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.61 ($85.42).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

G24 stock opened at €60.80 ($71.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

