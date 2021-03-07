Scotiabank Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to $26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGXF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

