Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE GCG opened at C$29.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.46 million and a P/E ratio of -57.31. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$15.26 and a 12-month high of C$29.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.28.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

