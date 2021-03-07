Scotiabank Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an ourperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.33.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$757.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.30.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

