Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 9,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,449. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

