Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games reported loss in fourth-quarter 2020 while revenues declined year over year. The topline was negatively impacted by decline in Gaming revenues due to continued reduced operations of casino operators globally as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Nonetheless, Lottery revenues grew driven by higher international product sales while SciPlay revenues benefited from improved payer conversion, which outpaced industry growth. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern. Further, a slowing China economy does not bode well for the stock.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 896,447 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

