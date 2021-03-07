Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

