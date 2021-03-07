Schroders’ (SHNWF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

