Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 476,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

