Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.92 ($8.14).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.13 ($8.39) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.16.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.