Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,822 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $246,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

