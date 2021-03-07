Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $332.91 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

