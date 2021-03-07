Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

