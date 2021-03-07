Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.