Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

