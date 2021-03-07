Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €17.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

Uniper stock opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.79 and a 200-day moving average of €28.22. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

