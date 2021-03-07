Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDVKY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

SDVKY opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

