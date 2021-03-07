Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Several brokerages have commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

