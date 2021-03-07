Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.00 ($131.76).

SAF opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €111.72 and a 200-day moving average of €106.46.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

