Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE R opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

