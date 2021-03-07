Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,470 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,896,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

RDN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

