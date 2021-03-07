Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

