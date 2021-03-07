Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Vocera Communications worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $43.95 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,436 shares of company stock worth $4,770,948. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

