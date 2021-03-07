Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

