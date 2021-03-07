Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,268 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 131.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 39.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

