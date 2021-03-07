RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 49,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,080. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.