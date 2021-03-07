Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.