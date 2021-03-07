Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $5,867,500.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 977,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,989,000 after buying an additional 1,681,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

