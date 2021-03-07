Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.36 ($74.55).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €63.88 ($75.15) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.66 and its 200-day moving average is €44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

