Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.05.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.20. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$47.35.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

