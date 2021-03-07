Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 240

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APF opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

