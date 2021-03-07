Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 240

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
APF opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84.
