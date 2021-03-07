Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $428.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.22.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.