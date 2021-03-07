Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

