Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roxgold stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$529.79 million and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

