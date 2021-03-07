Rotork’s (RTOXF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTOXF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.