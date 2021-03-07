Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 375 ($4.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

