Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBDR opened at $10.07 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

