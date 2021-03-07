Rohan Pal Sells 26,289 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

