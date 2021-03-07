Rohan Pal Sells 26,289 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.
