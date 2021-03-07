Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of RCKT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.