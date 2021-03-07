RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.32. 8,102,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,868. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

